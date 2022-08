SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — National Beach Day, the annual event that encourages people to clean up the shores, is today in South Carolina. To celebrate, we created a visual tour of some of the top beaches in South Carolina listed by US News.

Rank Top South Carolina Beaches #1 Kiawah Island #2 Hilton Head #3 Sullivan’s Island #4 Pawleys Island #5 Huntington Beach State Park #6 Folly Beach #7 Edisto Beach #8 Isle of Palms #9 Litchfield Beach #10 Surfside Beach US News