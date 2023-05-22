TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The teenager convicted of killing a first grader at his Upstate school has a court hearing Monday afternoon.

Jesse Osborne, now 21, was given a life sentence without parole for the 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School in Anderson County.

Osborne also pleaded guilty to the murder of his father, Jeffrey Osborne, before opening fire at the elementary school where he shot and killed six-year-old Jacob Hall.

He also received 30 years on the attempted murder charges, which included teacher Megan Hollingsworth and two unnamed juvenile students.

Osborne’s attorneys will ask the judge this afternoon to reconsider the sentence.