Tracking and bloodhound team, helicopter used to find Latta woman previously reported missing

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – A Latta woman previously reported missing has been found in North Carolina and has been taken to a hospital.

Captain Cliff Arnette, with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Jaxie Rogers was found in Columbus County, NC and was transported by EMS to a hospital for evaluation.

Utility workers were in the area of the 11000 block of Old Highway 74 in Columbus County, NC around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to the location and found an abandoned vehicle, belonging to Rogers.

The CCSO said the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for additional resources in the search for Rogers. A BCSO Tracking and Bloodhound Team was sent and started searching the area near the car.

The BCSO also deployed their helicopter to help with the search.

Rogers was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about one-half mile from her car ” in a densely wooded area, beside of the Lumber River,” the CCSO said.

“Mrs. Rogers traveled through areas of high water during her journey. She was dehydrated but in good spirits. Her first request was for something to drink. Mrs. Rogers was carried out of the wooded area and transported to the hospital for evaluation,“ the sheriff’s office said.

Rogers, 85, was reported missing last week.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an endangered person advisory and the NC Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Rogers.

SLED’s endangered person advisory said the last confirmed sighting of Jaxie Rogers was around 3 p.m. on June 7 in Fairmont, North Carolina. Possible sightings were reported around noon on Sunday on I-95 in NC.

Rogers was described as being about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and about 110 pounds with white hair.

A description of her clothing was given as a purple blouse, light blue pants, and pink and purple shoes.

Roger’s vehicle information was given as a 2008 white Buick Lacrosse, with SC tag DYY232, and a handicap placard on the rearview mirror.