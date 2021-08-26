Tractor trailer driver dies in crash on I-85 NB in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A tractor trailer driver died in a crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 85 in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 4:45pm near mile marker 29, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a tractor trailer was headed northbound when it suffered a tire blowout, causing it to run off the road.

Pictures from the scene showed an overturned tractor trailer which had crashed through multiple trees.

The driver of the tractor trailer died at the scene of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old Gilbert Ray Bennett, Jr. of Vancouver, Washington.