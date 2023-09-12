(WSPA) – A portion of Interstate 85 southbound was closed for hours after a tractor trailer caught fire near the Spartanburg County / Cherokee County line.

The fire happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 84.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the lanes could be closed for several hours while crews worked to clean up the area.

Photos from the scene show the burned wreckage of the tractor trailer and damage to the guardrail.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The interstate reopened around 4:45 p.m.