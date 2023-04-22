COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held a virtual memorial service Saturday morning to remember lives lost on South Carolina roadways from 2019 to 2022.

“In the span of four years, 4,463 families received the worst, most unexpected news of their lives. News that changes everything in their family unit,” Robert G. Woods, IV, Director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has held the annual memorial service since 1988.

The goal of the event is to acknowledge those who lost their lives on South Carolina roads and to educate the public to prevent future fatalities on the state`s roadways.

“We want each family who is going through this to know we are here alongside you in your grief,” Woods said.

Highway safety officials opened the event with a discussion on grief.

Officials invited families and friends to connect virtually and share memories of their loved ones as their names were highlighted during the service.