Trident Tech, other schools to receive scholarship funding from the SC Broadcasters Association’s Educational Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College is among nearly a dozen schools that have been awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s Educational Foundation.

The foundation, which was established in 1982, provided grants, scholarships, and endowments for colleges, technical colleges, and universities that offer a curriculum in broadcast training.

Schools receiving a portion of the $75,500 scholarship funding for 2022 include Bob Jones University, Claflin University, Clemson University, Francis Marion University, Furman University, North Greenville University, South Carolina State University, Tri-County Technical College, Trident Technical College, University of South Carolina and Winthrop University.

“We are proud to support the good work of these South Carolina schools through these annual scholarships,” said SCBA Educational Foundation President Steve Sinicropi. “We believe that by investing in their education today, we will have qualified broadcasters to hire tomorrow.”

Funding is not provided for capital items or internships. The funds are distributing in May and August of the following year.