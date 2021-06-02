Troopers: 9 dead on SC roads, 155 arrested for DUI over Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – At least nine people were killed on South Carolina roadways over Memorial Day weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said their preliminary numbers showed how many people died while on SC roads from Friday evening until just before midnight on Monday.

That number is down from the 16 people who died during the same period last year.

Additionally, troopers say 155 people were arrested for driving under the influence. More than 7,000 citations and nearly 3,800 warnings were issued over the long weekend.

There have been 380 deadly crashes so far in 2021, up from 321 last year with 412 people killed.