Troopers asking for help in hit and run incident

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol wants information on a hit and run collision that involved a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The pedestrian sustained great bodily injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to the hospital.

The accident happened on Friday, November 22 at around 11:36 PM on Deerfield Road near Purrysburg Road in Jasper County, SC.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

It is believed that the vehicle has front end damage including the headlights, hood, and grille.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.