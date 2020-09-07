Troopers: Driver kills person on SC sidewalk, doesn’t stop

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina troopers say they are looking for a driver who they said struck and killed someone walking down the sidewalk and drove away without stopping.

The Highway Patrol says the pedestrian died early Sunday in a neighborhood in Winnsboro.

Authorities say the person was walking on the sidewalk when the driver jumped the curb.

Troopers say that evidence at the scene indicates the car is a 2000 to 2005 Chevrolet Impala which likely has damage to a headlight and its front end.

The name of the person killed has not been released by the Fairfield County coroner.