ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an early morning crash in Orangeburg County along I-26.

SCHP said in a release the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 157.

A Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on I-26 before veering off the highway, striking a guard rail and then a bridge pillar.

Troopers are investigating the crash.