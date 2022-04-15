COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on I-95 in Colleton County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said at 8 p.m., troopers responded to I-95 southbound near mile marker 68.

According to a report, the Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the pedestrian on the highway – both were headed in the same direction at the time.

Troopers determined the pedestrian was dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been announced.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.