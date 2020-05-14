Troopers: Man who sped away from illegal race dies in crash

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who sped away from an illegal drag race died in a crash after he ran off the side of the a highway in South Carolina.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said 26-year-old Quinton Nunn was not wearing a seat belt in the crash around 11 p.m. Monday.

The Highway Patrol says troopers came to a street in Cayce after getting calls about illegal racing.

Troopers say Nunn sped away and officers tried to follow, but lost sight of him.

A short distance later, they found Nunn’s car crashed into several trees off the side of the 12th Street Extension.

Lexington County deputies are investigating the street racing.