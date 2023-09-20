PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night by troopers in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the shooting occurred in the area of Pace Bridge Road and Pumpkintown Road around 9:22 p.m.

Investigators said the South Carolina Highway Patrol was attempting to initiate a traffic stop when the driver began firing at troopers.

Troopers returned fire and hit the driver, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 36-year-old Brian Dustin Shumway, of Marietta. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a background check from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Shumway was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second-degree domestic violence and abuse of wildlife.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested to investigate the shooting.

The incident is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and SLED.