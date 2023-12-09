BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is bringing comfort to children across the state who were impacted by highway tragedy.

The SC Highway Patrol partnered with the SC Troopers Association and Walmart to help more than 130 children at seven different Walmart locations across South Carolina in the SC Highway Patrol 2023 Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 7.

Courtesy of SC DPS

“These children have endured so much tragedy at such a young age. It can be hard to wrap your head around it,” said Colonel Christopher N. Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “If we can provide a little comfort to these kids in some capacity and put a smile on their faces, even for just one evening, then we’ve done our job today.”

Each child was gifted a $150 Walmart gift card to spend how they wished, provided by anonymous donors to the SC Troopers Association.

The Highway Patrol’s Victim Services Unit set up the partnership with seven Walmart stores across the state and then identified the children in need who were greatly impacted by traffic collisions in 2023 that resulted in a fatality or life-altering injury.

“We see the heartache that these families have to wrestle with every day. At times, you feel helpless,” said Crystal Salley, SC Highway Patrol’s Victim Services Unit manager. “It’s opportunities like this that keep you grounded. I can’t begin to describe how grateful we are for our partnership with Walmart, the SC Troopers Association, and for the private donors who made this event possible.”

The Shop with a Cop events are aimed to foster positive relationships between the youth and local law enforcement, as well as spreading holiday cheer for children in need.