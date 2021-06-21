Tropical storm warning in effect overnight as Claudette nears South Carolina coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for our coastal waters, set to continue until tomorrow morning. The forecast calls for tropical-storm-force winds heading out into the ocean, with heavy rain overnight, and the potential for isolated waterspouts at night as well, especially up towards the North Carolina coast. Be safe everyone.

Tropical Depression Claudette is expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm as it passes through the Carolinas late Sunday into early Monday. As of right now, the current track is still keeping it on pace to cut through our viewing area tonight and head out to sea on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical storm watch for coastal Horry and Georgetown County, this morning due, in part, to an increasing wind threat. Models showed Claudette will redevelop into a tropical storm as it tracks into North Carolina, nears the Gulf Stream and encounters less wind shear.

The best chance of isolated severe storms will be present for us throughout this evening, with the heaviest rainfall amounts looking to affect us overnight tonight. This is why our current flash flood watch remains in effect until noon tomorrow.

Later into Monday conditions will dry out with sunshine working to break out. Highs there will be rising back towards the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another cold front will be pressing across the Carolinas on Tuesday, yet again bringing us the potential for severe weather. Isolated storms will then linger later into the workweek. Please remain with us for more storm updates.

IMPACTS THROUGH TONIGHT

Wind: 20-40 MPH, with gusts up to 50 MPH

Stronger wind speeds with isolated storms

Rain: 2-4 inches with higher amounts of 5-6 inches being isolated

Flash Flooding in spots

Isolated tornadoes possible