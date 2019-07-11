Trustees to discuss hiring of new USC President on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A special meeting is set for Friday where trustees will talk about hiring a new president for the University of South Carolina.

On Wednesday, a trustee said Governor Henry McMaster pushed for the meeting in order to hire Robert Caslen – a retired Army three-star general and West Point superintendent.

Caslen was one of four finalists in April, but trustees postponed a vote after students protested his lack of qualifications and a comment that binge drinking was a big factor in sexual assaults.

Students, faculty, and democratic state senators say Friday’s meeting is not fair because trustees agreed to re-open the presidential search.

The meeting is being held when students are not on campus.