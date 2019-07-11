Trustees to discuss hiring of new USC President on Friday

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A special meeting is set for Friday where trustees will talk about hiring a new president for the University of South Carolina.

On Wednesday, a trustee said Governor Henry McMaster pushed for the meeting in order to hire Robert Caslen – a retired Army three-star general and West Point superintendent.

Caslen was one of four finalists in April, but trustees postponed a vote after students protested his lack of qualifications and a comment that binge drinking was a big factor in sexual assaults.

Students, faculty, and democratic state senators say Friday’s meeting is not fair because trustees agreed to re-open the presidential search.

The meeting is being held when students are not on campus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss