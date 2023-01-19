CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A record number of firearms were intercepted at airport security checkpoints in South Carolina last year, according to new data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA reported that officers found 79 firearms in carry-on luggage at South Carolina’s six commercial airports in 2022, up from 72 in 2021.

Charleston International Airport (CHS) also saw a record number of firearm detections last year, in addition to Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP) and Columbia Metropolitan (CAE).

Here is the breakdown of firearms intercepted at S.C. airports in 2022:

CHS: 32

GSP: 21

CAE: 15

MYR: 10

FLO: 1

HXD: 0

The data shows that TSA agents screened approximately 6.54 million passengers statewide last year — a 17.6 percent increase from 2021 — indicating that one firearm was discovered for every 82,819 passengers screened.

While firearm possession laws vary by state, passengers can face criminal and civil penalties for attempting to bring guns through airport security, even with a concealed carry permit. In December, TSA raised the maximum fine to $14,950 per violation.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were found in carry-on bags at more than 260 airports nationwide, 88 percent of which were loaded. TSA agents found the most firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson International and Dallas/Fort Worth International.

In neighboring states, 250 firearms were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage at North Carolina airports and 482 at Georgia airports.

If you do want to travel with a firearm, it must be unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided container, and checked as baggage. Additional information can be found on the TSA website.