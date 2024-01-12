CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that 2023 was a record year for South Carolina travelers’ stowing firearms in their carry-on luggage.

TSA found 87 firearms in South Carolina carry-on baggage in 2023, with Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport clocking the highest amount at 32.

Charleston International Airport came in second with TSA discovering 27 firearms. In addition, Myrtle Beach International Airport set a local record with 17 firearms found.

One gun was found for every 127,447 travelers screened nationwide in 2023. This statistic was raised in South Carolina, with one gun found for every 84,349 travelers screened.

TSA notifies the local airport law enforcement agency when a firearm is discovered. The airport law enforcement officer determines what comes next for the weapon and the traveler.

Typically, a firearm violation leads to arrest, criminal citations, and/or civil penalties such as a fine.

Several factors go into deciding the civil penalty costs, such as whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was ammunition nearby. Based on factors, civil penalties can reach up to $15,000.

To carry a firearm when traveling, it must be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case, and entered as checked baggage.

Once at the airport, the traveler must declare the firearm, ammunition, and any firearm parts at the airline ticket counter.

If a traveler is found violating TSA rules, airport officials will revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for up to five years and enhanced screening in future travels.