Turkey season opens April 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is reminding hunters that turkey season in South Carolina officially begins April 1.

Private lands in Game Zones 1 and 2, as well as WMA lands statewide will open Thursday.

Hunters in Game Zones 1 and 2 may only harvest one turkey within the first 10 days of the season, and should use a purple tag for that bird.

In Game Zones 3 and 4, there is a one turkey per day limit for the remainder of the season, according to SCDNR.

Harvests must be reported to SCDNR, which can be made by phone, online, or via the SC Game Check app.