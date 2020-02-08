Twin sisters die after head-on crash in Greenwood, 3 others injured

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Twin sisters have died and three others are injured after a head-on crash in Greenwood.

The crash happened at Old Laurens Rd. near Graham Dr. on Friday, according to SCHP.

According to the coroner, 26-year-old Kierra L. Cunningham and 26-year-old Tierra L. Cunningham, both of Greenwood, died in the crash.

They were driving a 2017 Kia Sedan when they crossed the center line and hit a Ford F350. The sisters were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say two juveniles in the Kia were injured and the driver of a Ford F350 was taken to the hospital with injuries.

