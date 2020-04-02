‘Twinkle parade’ in Florence shows support for healthcare workers during pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF/NBC News) – Healthcare workers got a special salute in Florence, South Carolina.

Dozens of cars came out to the Health Florence Medical Center, part of the Medical University of South Carolina and drivers flashed lights to produce a “twinkle parade”.

Everyone lined up and put on their car’s hazard lights to show support for the medical professionals.

Some even made signs to show their thanks.

Workers came out from the hospital to wave while others watched from the windows.

This outreach is another way to show support for what many call heroes.

“I just think it’s a great idea to rally around our community,” said Melanie Gibson. “This is what America is all about when things go down, push comes to shove, we all rally around to what’s going on.”