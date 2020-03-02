Two arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Two recent visitors of S.C. prisons have been arrested on charges related to providing contraband to prisoners.

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services, Aja Nicole Montic Drummond (30) was charged with manufacturing/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, providing contraband to a prisoner, and criminal conspiracy. She was charged after her February 23 visit to Lee Correctional Institution, during which she tried to smuggle 453 grams of marijuana into the institution.

Sunayyaha Lakisha Riley Nichols (38) was charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy, for a January 19 incident at Kershaw Correctional Institution. The warrant states that during a visitation, Nichols attempted to give an inmate 164 grams of tobacco concealed in electrical tape. Officials said that they expect charges against an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution as well.

The S.C. Department of Corrections noted that the cases are unrelated.