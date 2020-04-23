Two arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Corrections (SCDOC) Police Services announced on Thursday that two women have been arrested following their visit to Livesay Correctional Institution.

Linda Smith (59) of Walhalla is charged with possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to a prisoner.

Tamatha Collins (47) of Walhalla is charged with possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), felony criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to a prisoner.