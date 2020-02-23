Two arrested in connection with Florence County homicide

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged in connection with a Florence County homicide on Valentine’s Day, according to authorities.

Joseph Edward Foss Jr., 41, of Timmonsville, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 3:45 Saturday afternoon, booking records show. He was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Friday and is charged with murder and first degree burglary.

The other suspect in this case was arrested Thursday in Georgia, according to Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes. That suspect is also charged with murder, Sheriff Barnes said, and has not been extradited yet.

Sheriff Barnes confirmed the two suspects were arrested in connection with the homicide on Linfield Circle on Valentine’s Day.

Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken said last Friday 64-year-old Harold Morrison was found dead inside his home on Lindfield Circle.

It’s unclear when the suspects are set to face a judge. Sheriff Barnes said more information will be released Monday.