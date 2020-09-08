Police search for black sedan in connection with Coastal Grand Mall ‘shooting’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a “possible shooting” at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the food court area of the mall. Two people are receiving treatment and it is being investigated as a shooting, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police. Police originally said they were called for a fight.

Cpl. Vest tells News13 there are several crime scenes, one of which is inside the mall. Police are working to gather a photo of a suspect. The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived. An arrest has not been made.

Cpl. Vest said police are searching for a small black four-door sedan last seen heading out of the city on Hwy 501.

The mall is currently closed to the public.

News13 asked the company that owns Coastal Grand Mall for a statement and they told us to direct all questions to police.

Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Coastal Grand Mall and two people are hurt. Tune in to @WBTWNews13 at 5 for a live update: pic.twitter.com/6TvCPnovFg — Elisia Alonso WBTW (@3lisia) September 8, 2020

News13 is working to learn more details about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.

News13 has a crew on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

