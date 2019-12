CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released details of a fatal collision that occurred Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred on I-95 near mile marker 131.

The driver of a vehicle traveling southbound ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver and one passenger were killed and two other passengers were transported to the hospital, according to SCHP.

SCHP said that all occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.