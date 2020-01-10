Two more arrests made in connection to Bluffton church parking lot shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Bluffton have arrested two more people in connection to the December 23rd shooting death of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear.

Blackshear was shot in the parking lot of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Jaesean Redd and 19-year-old Kionna Ferguson were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Redd is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond and Ferguson is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

In December, a juvenile was charged with Blackshear’s murder.

Surveillance video from the murder showed the suspects fleeing towards a light-colored sedan. Authorities tracked down the sedan and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, and the residence to which the vehicle was registered.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force, Bluffton Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Career Criminal Unit “found more than 20 people inside the residence along with 10 handguns, several rifles, and narcotics.”

The Bluffton Police Department is still actively investigating Blackshear’s murder. Anyone with information should contact the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line 843-706-4560 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.