Two Myrtle Beach men charged for moving barricades to gain access to the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged for moving barricades to gain access to the beach Wednesday.

The individuals, identified by police as Johnny Lee Craven, 24, and Jonathan Howard Oxendine, 34, were reported to have gained access to the beach around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 16th Ave. South, Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. Both were arrested and cited with looting, violation of curfew, congregation, and failure to disperse.

“Our focus has been to educate the public on the Governor’s order while using enforcement measures on those individuals that willfully disregarded the order,” Vest said. “The Governor’s order directs that no person shall have access to the beach from a public access point.”

Bond was set at $153. Craven and Oxendine are both awaiting trial.

Governor McMaster issued the executive order Monday closing all public access to the beach.

The order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way. They must still follow the governor’s other order, which bans gatherings of three or more people.

Violating the order is a misdemeanor offense. The punishment is either a fine up to $100 or a maximum of 30 days in jail.