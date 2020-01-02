Two people arrested in shooting outside of Myrtle Beach Waffle House

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WCBD) – Two people have been arrested in the deadly shooting that happened outside of a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach on Monday night.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Deangelo Alston, 31, of Myrtle Beach, and Terry Beaufort, 31, of Kingstree have been charged with murder and attempted distribution of marijuana.

The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Quashaun Cliffton Bromell, of Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the US Marshall and FBI task forces, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with the case.

Regarding the joint effort, Police Chief Prock said: