Two S.C. men arrested by SC Attorney General and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office (SCAG) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces in two counties arrested multiple South Carolina men this weekend.

Charles Scott Rogers, 47, faces four charges relating to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the SCAG.

The report describes Rogers’ charges as “two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.”

The Myrtle Beach man was arrested on December 12. Agencies involved included the SCAG, ICAC Task Force of Horry County Sheriff’s Office, North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, U.S. Secret Service, 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement, and Coastal Carolina University Police Department.

The second man arrested was John Henry Schuessler, 28, of Ladson.

The arrest was made by SCAG and ICAC Task Force Members with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

According to the SCAG, “investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Schuessler”, which led them to make the December 12 arrest.

The SCAG has charged Shuessler with “one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor (§16-3-655); one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.”

The SCAG is prosecuting these cases.