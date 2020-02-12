Two SCDC inmates charged for trafficking drugs from inside prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Two S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) inmates have been sentenced by Acting U.S. Attorney A. Lance Crick for their roles in running major drug trafficking rings from inside prison.

Glenn Quanta Pernell (41) and Joseph Umphlett Sr. (39) used contraband cell phones to manage the operations.

Pernell was serving a life sentence at Lieber Correctional Institution on several drug related charges. He used a network of people outside prison walls as well as “contraband cell phones to direct and oversee the daily operations.”

Umphlett was serving a life sentence at Lieber Correctional Institution on drug related charges out of Berkeley County. During his time in prison, he “began using contraband cell phones to lead a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine throughout Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.”

These cases were investigated by the FBI and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

Jody Norris, FBI Special Agent in Charge, praised the efforts, saying:

“[The sentencings are] the culmination of a comprehensive and coordinated drug trafficking investigation by the FBI and our dedicated partners. These law enforcement professionals proved again drug trafficking enterprises operating anywhere in South Carolina will be met with a committed cadre of Agents, Officers and Deputies that will dismantle the trafficking network and bring those behind it to account.”