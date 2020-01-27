Two sentenced for burglary, grand larceny of SC ‘Doomsday Castle’

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WSPA) – Two people have been sentenced for stealing survival equipment from a doomsday castle in South Carolina.

The castle owners say the fortress in Pickens County was built in preparation for the end of the world.

It is fortified with sheet metal windows and has a fully functional medieval times style gate and is stocked with enough food to feed a family for years.

In 2018, authorities say Ashton Johnson and Michael Barger managed to break into the castle.

The owners say they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, including a four-wheeler and a generator.

Johnson and Barger have been placed on four years’ probation.

Additionally, they must pay $10,000 in restitution.

“We just felt that it was literally bulletproof. We didn’t think anybody could get in because I put enough stuff in there to make sure,” said owner Brent Brunson. “They had to go through double entry doors, but they still found out how to do it and I found out where my weaknesses are.”

The property gained prominence in part due to National Geographic’s 2013 series ‘Doomsday Castle.’

“I’d say everything they got and the damage they done is closer to $100,000 dollars,” Dewayne Herring, the property’s manager said.