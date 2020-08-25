Two University of South Carolina sorority houses quarantined

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina has quarantined two sorority houses after students living there tested positive for COVID-19.

The State newspaper reports that university administrators say the students were either asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms prior to being tested.

University president Robert Caslen said the school acted to quarantine the sororities quickly.

A letter sent to Delta Delta Delta, one of the quarantined sororities, said the house will be required to quarantine for 14 days due to multiple confirmed cases.

The identity of the second sorority is unknown. The school has confirmed 44 active student cases and two employee cases as of Aug. 20.