Two women shot dead in Beaufort County Saturday night, deputies investigating

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting connected to a party dispute that left two women dead Saturday night in Seabrook.

According to the BCSO, deputies responded to shots fired around 11 p.m. on Detour Road.

When deputies arrived, it was learned that two women were shot following a fight at a party.

Flora Mae Gantt (74), of Walterboro, was pronounced dead on-scene, and Shania Mulligan (30), of Beaufort, died while in transport to an area hospital.

Witnesses of the shooting were questioned and authorities processed the scene for forensic evidence.

The suspect is still at large. An investigation of the shooting is underway

Those with information are asked to contact SSgt. Todd Duncan at (843) 255-3418.