Amber Alert cancelled; Child and dog abducted from hotel in Cayce found

UPDATE: The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) cancelled the Amber Alert as of 12:22 a.m. Wednesday. SLED reports that Carlee has been found safe.

The dog was safely located as well.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety says that the suspect still has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 794-0456.

No further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL:

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cayce Department of Public Safety and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) on Tuesday announced that an Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Carlee Folk who was abducted from the Quality Inn (3020 Charleston Highway).

According to LCSD, the girl was abducted around 8:50 p.m. Authorities say that she was in the car with her dog when a man jumped in the car and drove away.

The man is described as a black man, about 5’7″ with a thin build and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and dark shoes.

Carlee is white with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. She weighs around 30 pounds and is about three feet tall. She was last seen wearing a blue, pink, and black shirt with flowers and gray Adidas shoes with a pink stripe.

The car is a tan 2003 Lexus sedan with no tags. It has one broken taillight, a dent in the front passenger’s door, and a white sticker with three bears on it on the back driver’s side window.

He left Charleston Highway in the direction of Fish Hatchery Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 794-0456.

