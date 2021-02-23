U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, Peter McCoy, announces his resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, Peter McCoy Jr., announced he will be resigning from the office at the end of the month.

It comes after the Biden Administration called on Trump-appointed attorneys across the country to resign.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve our great nation and our beloved State of South Carolina as United States Attorney,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy in his resignation letter to President Biden. “Working daily with the dedicated public servants of this office to impartially enforce the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer is a privilege for which I will be forever grateful.”

A Charleston resident, McCoy worked as a criminal prosecutor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for five years, where he handled numerous violence, gun and drug cases.

He also served as the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the South Carolina House of Representatives and as an attorney in private practice before taking on the U.S. Attorney role for the District of South Carolina in March 2020.

During his time as U.S. Attorney, McCoy targeted fraud, civil wrongdoing, and criminal activity related to the coronavirus pandemic and prosecuted substantial healthcare fraud and placed renewed emphasis on eradicating human trafficking and child exploitation.

“The office also collected more than $54 million for taxpayers in 2020 alone,” according to his office.

“Of this amount, $49,000,580.36 was collected in civil actions and $4,839,347.03 was collected in criminal actions. Working with partner agencies and divisions, the office also collected $2,544,402 in asset forfeiture actions.”

McCoy thanked Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott for their “unwavering support” during the appointment process, nomination, and confirmation last spring.

“South Carolina is truly blessed with the leadership of our two United States Senators, as well as those serving our great state in the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said. “I depart the office confident that my successor will inherit an incredibly dedicated and talented team and be ready to hit the ground running.”

The signed letter says McCoy’s resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.