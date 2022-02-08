U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of SC announces new court guidance for mass violence trials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina on Tuesday announced new survivor and victim-centric court guidance for mass violence trials.

The Guide will “provide a framework to assist those who work with victims, and to help them effectively support survivors and victims’ families through the preparation, planning, and implementation phase of such high-profile cases.”

It was developed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center at MUSC in the wake of the 2015 Charleston Church Shooting.

Following the murder of nine church members at Mother Emanuel, “the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina managed a trial involving 33 federal charges, including 12 charges specific to hate crimes.”

From those experiences, experts analyzed what worked — and what didn’t — when dealing with cases of such nature.

“Tragically, our state has experienced the horrific and lasting impact of mass violence incidents in the Mother Emanuel Massacre, and the resulting complexities in investigating and prosecuting such crimes,” U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis explained. “We are hopeful that this resource will be a useful tool for federal and state prosecutors and their victim services staff in supporting the multi-faceted needs of victims and survivors of those impacted by mass violence incidents.”

Click here to view the guide.