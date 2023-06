ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will bring the Investing in America Tour to South Carolina on Wednesday.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Tour aims to highlight major investments from President Biden’s infrastructure package to reduce roadway fatalities and improve infrastructure in rural communities.

Pete Buttigieg is expected to make a major infrastructure announcement during his tour stop in Orangeburg on Wednesday.

Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn will join Buttigieg to discuss American infrastructure and creating jobs.