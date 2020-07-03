Uber, #WHATSMYNAME Foundation working to promote rideshare safety

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Uber and the #WHATSMYNAME Foundation launched an initiative to promote rideshare safety awareness on college campuses.

The Foundation was created in honor of Samantha Josephson, a UofSC student that was kidnapped and murdered in 2019 after getting into a car she believed to be her Uber. Her parents, Seymour and Marci Josephson, wanted to make sure that no other family had to endure such a tragedy.

Many improvements have already come out of the Foundation’s efforts. Rideshare safety zones with signs outlining the rideshare safety tips acronym “SAMI” (Stop, Ask, Match, Inform) have been set up across the country.

Uber’s global head of women’s safety, Tracey Breeden, said that “what happened to Samantha Josephson was an unspeakable tragedy and something that no parent or family should go through.” She said that the partnership is a great way to continue raising awareness:

“Together, working alongside colleges and cities, while leveraging education and technology, we can all help create safer communities.”