SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate has a sizeable Ukrainian population. New Life Ukrainian Church held a special prayer service Friday evening to pray for everyone being impacted.

“I’m scared, I’m terrified, my family is there,” said Emiliia Sen.

Emiliia Sen has been in the U.S. since 2021. She has a number of family members left overseas, including her cousin, who is in the Ukrainian Army.

We communicated with him for a very long time, but we haven’t heard back from him for weeks, since all this rubbish has started, and it’s hard for me,” she said.

She said her uncle, who is a doctor, was forced to stay behind.

“He’s spending the night today, either in a bunker or in his hospital. He works in a clinic where they help with cancer treatment and his clinic has now turned into a hospital where they’re treating wounded people,” said Sen.

Vadim Smal is part of the church at New Life. He said the whole congregation is coming together to pray.

“Our fate is to stand against evil and here, we’re praying against that same evil and asking God to stand on the side of Ukrainians,” said Vadim Smal.

Nikolay Smal, Vadim’s father, helped organize the service. He said everyone is attending with a heavy heart.

“It’s shocking, shocking. We saw that they said it’s happening, but we refuse to believe before that. But right now, the reality is so hard,” said Nikolay.

Vadim said his people are peaceful.

“We understand the odds are very much against the Ukrainian people. Yet, we also understand that we believe there is a God in Heaven,” said Vadim.

He said not one of them is getting much rest.

“Lots of us are losing sleep, tied to our Twitters, our notifications. Trying to find out what’s going on in Ukraine,” he said.

Vadim said they do not blame the Russian people, but only those in power in Russia. Nikolay said they’re all asking for prayer, for their country.

“Tearfully praying and understanding the situation is very, very bad. Especially, almost every member of church has a relative, or close relative, in Ukraine,” said Nikolay.

If you wish to give your support, whether you’re Ukrainian or not, the church is holding a few events on Saturday. There will be an event at 2 p.m. in Greenville.

Another one will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Spartanburg at Barnet Park. For more details, click here to contact the church. Ukrainian symbols are encouraged at both events.

