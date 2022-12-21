GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Cardinal Glen Apartments on Parkway.

Greenwood Police said a man was getting into a car with two women when someone opened fire on them.

One woman, who was nine months pregnant at the time, and the man were hit by gunfire.

Police said the woman was shot in the back while the man was shot in the leg.

Both were driven to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Officers said the unborn child died.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment on Haltiwanger Road and charged with murder, according to Greenwood Police.

Williams is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center.