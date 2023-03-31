GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An undercover operation in Greenville County has landed 13 men behind bars for child sex crimes.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office hosted Operation November Rain from November 1 through November 4 of 2022.

The operation involved undercover investigators chatting online, posting as children under the age of 16.

The undercover investigators would chat with willing adults who would either set up a time to meet with the minor for sex or share sexual material online.

Deputies said 10 men traveled to Greenville County, one man came as far as Athens, Tennessee to where they thought they were meeting with the child.

However, they were met by a team of deputies who took them into custody.

Along with the 10 “travelers”, three suspects were arrested for sharing inapproiate sexual material online.

The following men were arrested and charged:

Chad Michael Whitman , 30, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor.

, 40, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor. Brandon Edward Howard, 36, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said these operations are essential to the community.

“People see the defendants and wonder, ‘how can I ever identify who these people might be to protect my child?’ The answer is you can’t; that’s what we are here for,” Sheriff Lewis said. “That’s why our team of investigators and investigators from neighboring agencies conduct operations like these, so the people can rest assured knowing that we are hard at work keeping our communities safe.”

Multiple agencies participated in this operation.

Watch below: Full Greenville County Sheriff’s Office news conference