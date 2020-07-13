Uninsured South Carolinians can be reimbursed for COVID-19 testing through new program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new program could reimburse South Carolinians without health insurance for the cost of COVID-19 testing.

The new COVID-19 Limited Benefit Program is for tests that are provided by healthcare providers enrolled in Healthy Connections Medicaid on or after March 18th.

You can apply online or over the phone.

When applying, you must provide a social security number and have a qualifying citizenship or immigration status.

If you’re already A Healthy Connections Medicaid member, you do not need to apply for the new program.