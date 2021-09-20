United Airlines expands to daily, year-round flights from Hilton Head Island to Dulles International Airport

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – United Airlines moves its seasonal nonstop flight between Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to year-round service.

Seasonal flights between HHH and other United serving cities will still continue.

United Airlines has increased the number of service destinations at HHH over the last three years, in addition to expanding the size of their aircraft, and the duration of their seasonal markets.

Passengers flying between HHH and IAD will travel on United’s newest CRJ-550 aircraft.

The premier CRJ-550 is outfitted with two cabins, 10 first-class seats, 20 economy plus seats, 20 standard economy seats, wi-fi, increased legroom, and overhead bin space for passengers.

“It is exciting to see United Airlines extending this seasonal route to year-round service. Washington Dulles (IAD) has been a successful market for the Hilton Head Island Airport. Having this nonstop flight year-round will provide travelers convenient access to the Washington D.C. area and continued United Airlines access through countless one-stop connections,” says Airport Director Jon Rembold.

The year-round expansion allows Hilton Head Island and nearby residents to have an easier travel experience by flying from their local airport and gives new options for those wanting to visit Hilton Head Island.

“We’re thrilled to increase to daily, year-round service between Washington Dulles and Hilton Head,” says Eddie L. Gordon, Jr., managing director of United’s IAD hub. “We welcome the opportunity to serve our customers traveling to and from Hilton Head as they reconnect with family and friends and the moments that matter most.”

Tickets can be booked at united.com.