United Airlines temporarily suspending service to Myrtle Beach due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – United Airlines has announced to temporarily suspended services at Myrtle Beach International because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport says that the number of passengers went more than 400% this past month, compared to the numbers in April. But, COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The daily number of cases reported in Horry County tripled over the last three weeks. The number makes it up more than 850% from only four weeks ago.

“Myrtle Beach is one are that we are seeing causing outbreaks in other states and in Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

The governors of both Kentucky and West Virginia have cautioned people about traveling to Myrtle Beach.

“If you are thinking of going to Myrtle Beach, rethink what you are doing and everything. The other thing is if you have been, go get tested,” said Governor Jim Justice.

West Virginia officials say six more outbreaks have been linked to Myrtle Beach since Monday, with at least 72 confirmed cases in the state.

In Ohio, Belmont County health officials say 20 people were infected on a high school trip to Myrtle Beach.

If you head to New York from South Carolina, you are now required to quarantine for two weeks.