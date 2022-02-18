Univ. of South Carolina plans statues honoring 3 students who desegregated the school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — The University of South Carolina plans three statues to commemorate the black students who permanently desegregated the school in 1963.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to commission statues to honor Robert G. Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James L. Solomon Jr.

They are scheduled to be unveiled in 2023. The three statues will show the students walking from the Osborne Administration building to register for classes on Sept. 11, 1963.

The university and state officials carefully orchestrated the enrollment to avoid protests and violence that happened at other Southern colleges in the early 1960s.

“The University of South Carolina has a long and complex history. The action today celebrates the achievements—and the tremendous courage—of those who fought to make the university a place where all South Carolinians are welcomed,” said Board Chair C. Dorn Smith, III M.D.

Harvey Gantt peacefully integrated Clemson University eight months earlier.

About the Three

Robert G. Anderson

Robert G. Anderson, a native of Greenville, began his college career at Clark College in Atlanta. In 1963, he became part of the desegregation struggle at the University of South Carolina as a transfer student.

Anderson’s life and career became a testament to public service. He served a combat tour in Vietnam and later served as a social worker in New York City for many years. He earned a professional social work degree from Hunter College. He helped Cuban refugees, worked with mothers and children in the Bureau of Child Welfare and ran an alcohol counseling program. After retirement from social work Anderson worked in the Veterans Administration for 12 years. He died in 2009.

Henrie Monteith Treadwell

In 1965, Treadwell became the first black student to graduate from the university since 1877, earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. She continued her education at Atlanta University, earning a master’s and doctorate in biochemistry. She completed post-doctoral studies in public health at Harvard University.

Treadwell, a native of Columbia, SC, later became the director of Community Voices at Morehouse School of Medicine where she studied healthcare for underserved populations and researched the health concerns of teenage African American males, including prison health, health policy and health services.

James L. Solomon Jr.

Prior to enrolling in graduate school at the University of South Carolina 1963, James L. Solomon Jr., a native of McDonough, Ga., served in the U.S. Air Force for six years; attended Morris College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry; attended Atlanta University, where he received a master’s degree in mathematics; and served as an administrator at Morris College for three years.

Solomon served in various state government positions including division director at the Commission on Higher Education and the commissioner of the Department of Social Services (DSS). In Columbia, he served on various boards and councils, including Brothers and Sisters, Columbia Urban League, Richland 1 School District, where he was the first African American to serve as chairman, Richland County Council, South Carolina Commission on the Future and the United Way of the Midlands.

*Information about the three students posted as provided by University of South Carolina.