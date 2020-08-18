University of SC announces free COVID-19 saliva tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — The University of South Carolina is joining a handful of universities nationwide to implement saliva tests for COVID-19.

The school said Tuesday the tests will be free for students, faculty, and staff on its Columbia campus.

The implementation of the tests comes amid the university’s attempt to hold classes, which are set to begin Thursday, in person.

A walk-up testing site will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Davis Field II

Beginning next week (Aug. 24), testing will be available on the following schedule:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Davis Field II ( area located between the Thomas Cooper Library, the fountain and Longstreet Theater.) The inclement weather location is 650 Lincoln.

from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Davis Field II ( area located between the Thomas Cooper Library, the fountain and Longstreet Theater.) The inclement weather location is 650 Lincoln. Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 4 p.m. at 650 Lincoln (Located next door to Tropical Smoothie Café in the space formally occupied by 9Round UofSC Campus)

“The salvia test is faster, as accurate and less expensive when compared to the nasopharyngeal swab test. We are grateful for the research vision of Drs. Phillip Buckahhults, Helmut Albrecht, Carolyn Bannister, Michael Wyatt, Julie Sease and Mikell Stutman,” said College of Pharmacy Dean Stephen Cutler.

Other schools, including Clemson University, are delaying the start of in-person teaching due to the pandemic.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths have begun to fall in the state over the last month.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 691 new confirmed cases and 47 additional deaths.