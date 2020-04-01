University of SC to refund some campus fees, reschedule commencement

The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. For years, South Carolina’s capital was known mainly to visitors as the seat of state government and the home of the University of South Carolina. But in recent years the area’s varied attractions have been marketed as part of tourism campaign that the area is “Famously Hot.” An estimated 1 million visitors a year now visit the area. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina will be refunding some campus expenses and rescheduling commencement ceremonies.

The University of South Carolina will begin issuing prorated refunds to students for meal plans, parking permits and on-campus residential housing.

The refund statement says:

Under the guidance issued by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) on April 1, the University of South Carolina will begin issuing prorated refunds to students for meal plans, parking permits and on-campus residential housing.

The prorated refunds will include meal plan, parking and housing fees for services not received on or after March 16, the first day the campus was closed following Spring Break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On campus Greek housing and meal plans will be addressed by individual Greek organizations.

Tuition, academic fees and student support fees are not refundable, per CHE guidance due to continuity of academic programs.

The university will begin processing refunds immediately, so most students can expect to have their accounts credited on or before April 22. Thank you to our students and parents for your continued patience as we work through the refund process.

Details on parking refunds for faculty and staff will be available soon.

May commencement ceremonies have been tentatively rescheduled for August 7 and 8, 2020. The Schools of Medicine in Columbia and Greenville are also planning alternate ceremonies, dates to be determined.

Students with belongings in residence halls will have the opportunity to retrieve them at a later date when it is determined by state health officials that it is safe to do so. See the University Housing website for more details.