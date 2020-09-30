University of South Carolina announces tuition freeze for 2021-2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina announced a tuition freeze for 2021-2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

University president, Bob Caslen, announced the tuition freeze for the next academic year to “lessen the financial burden on families and to make attending the state’s flagship a reality for more state residents.”

It came during Caslin’s first State of the University address on Wednesday where he shared his vision for the college as it navigates the pandemic.

Caslin also discussed the university’s comprehensive response to the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 as well as the need for the school to take additional steps to solidify its role as the state’s flagship, including expanding access to underserved residents and boosting its research enterprise.

“The very fact that our campus is open and has remained open; the fact that we are delivering education to more than 35,000 students using flexible modalities; and the fact that we are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and taking care of each other; it’s clear to me that the University of South Carolina is demonstrating what it means to be the state’s flagship institution of higher education,” Caslen said.

You can watch the full 2020 State of the University address below: